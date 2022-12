MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was danger on the job for a worker at Hard Rock Stadium.

The worker was injured while unloading a flatbed truck using a lift, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the victim somehow fell.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the worker to Jackson Memorial hospital after suffering traumatic injuries.

