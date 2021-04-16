Worker airlifted after forklift falls on him at Hialeah business

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a worker to the hospital after a forklift fell on him while on the job in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident at a business near West 81st Street and 32nd Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the 33-year-old victim was awake and alert when they reached him.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was hurt.

