MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a woman who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to the City of Miami Police, 52-year-old Ionian Regalado was last seen Monday in an unspecified section of Wynwood.

Late Tuesday night, officials said she was recovered in good condition.

