Woman rescued from under truck in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have rescued a woman that was struck and pinned by a truck in downtown Miami.

The incident happened near Southeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene that showed crews trying to remove the woman from under the truck.

Crews were able to free the woman from under the company truck.

Officials have not released what caused the crash.

They have not mentioned if the victim was injured.

The surrounding roads on Biscayne Boulevard have been shut down.

Officials advise commuters that frequent the area to find alternate routes.

