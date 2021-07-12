MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a woman after she was involved in a personal watercraft crash off Miami.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew and a good Samaritan came to the victim’s rescue after, officials said, two personal watercraft collided in Biscayne Bay, near Pace Picnic Island, at around 8 p.m., Sunday.

Rescuers rushed the woman back to a marina where emergency rescue crews took over.

As of Monday afternoon, her condition remains unknown.

