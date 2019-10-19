Woman rescued after being trapped in car following accident with garbage truck

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was left trapped in their car after an accident in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews used the jaws of life to free a woman from her car near Northwest 95th Street, Friday night.

She reportedly got into an accident with a garbage truck, which left her car seriously mangled — with her inside.

“In order to remove her, we had to remove the roof and remove the door where she was also trapped by the dashboard,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Ray Bell, “so it was an extended extrication and the rescue crew was here to take her over to the trauma center.”

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Her condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.