SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is speaking out about the frightening moments when, she said, a Tesla driver’s rage led to dangerous conditions along U.S. 1 in South Miami.

Cellphone video captured the moment when the testy driver of a Tesla Model X kicked the vehicle into reverse, Thursday evening. The vehicle that was behind the Tesla got out of the way before they were struck.

“I was extremely scared,” said the woman.

This 31-year-old said it was a scary seven minutes behind the wheel as she did her best to get away.

“I wasn’t antagonizing him, I was just trying to leave him alone, let him be,” she said.

It all started just minutes after she hopped into her vehicle for a ride to Dadeland Mall.

“I was heading to the Apple store, and I was trying to get there before they closed,” the woman said.

As she was traveling along U.S. 1, leaving Coral Gables, she changed lanes a few car lengths ahead of the Tesla.

“When I went to merge into the right lane, he shot forward so he made it, so I would have cut him off at that point,” the woman said. “Following that, he would not leave me alone.”

When she hit Southwest 62nd Avenue, the woman said, she pulled out her cellphone, and that’s when she caught the Tesla driver on camera traveling in her direction in reverse.

The woman said she tried to speed up to get away and tried to hang back, but the driver of the Tesla wouldn’t let her go.

“He had his window down the entire time, and when he realized I was filming him, he put his window up,” she said.

The driver of the Tesla would eventually make a turn and took off, but she’s hoping the driver’s not off the hook.

She got his license plate number and reported the driver to South Miami Police.

“He put my life in danger, he put other people around us, their lives in danger, and it should not happen,” she said.

7News reached out to South Miami Police. A spokesperson said they’ve reviewed the video but will not pursue a criminal investigation.

