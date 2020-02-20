Woman caught on video swiping wallet with $4K at SW Miami-Dade Dollar Tree

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is asking for the public’s help after a woman was caught on video stealing his wallet, filled with thousands of dollars in cash, at a Dollar Tree store.

Luis Ova said he was doing some last-minute shopping for a vacation at the retailer located along South Dixie Highway, near 266th Street, in Southwest Miami-Dade, earlier in February.

The victim said he set his wallet down on a stand while looking for toothpaste and left it behind.

Moments later, surveillance video captured the thief walking into the store and picking up the wallet.

Ova, a doctor, said he had $4,000 in cash inside the wallet.

“All I want is to catch this woman and get her in front of a judge,” he said through a translator. “If they don’t make her pay, then at least she might lose her job, and people will know who she is. If they don’t teach her a lesson, she’s going to keep taking stuff, and nothing will happen.”

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the store, and a report was filed.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

