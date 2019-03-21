Woman accused of being drunk and high before fatal wrong-way wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troopers have arrested a woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Florida Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Kritzia Lopez was drunk and high when she drove into oncoming traffic on the Florida Turnpike on Sept. 21, 2018.

Lopez was charged with several counts of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI causing bodily harm.

She allegedly crashed into an oil truck, causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people.

