MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a shooting on a busy South Beach street, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a firearm toward two dogs involved in a fight along Washington Avenue, near Ninth Street, just before 7:10 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the caller was the owner of one of the canines involved, and he was apparently trying to break up the fight when he opened fire, striking the owner of the other dog in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and two dogs with injuries.

Cellphone video captured Miami Beach Fire Rescue paramedics treating the injured woman at the scene and putting her on a stretcher.

Paramedics transported the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Back at the scene, cellphone video captured the dog owner who, police said, pulled the trigger sitting on a sidewalk in handcuffs.

Officers took the injured dogs to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK.

Police shut down Washington Avenue between Eighth and Tenth streets while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

