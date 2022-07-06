CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A window washer has died after falling from a Coral Gables building.

On Wednesday, at around 2:20 p.m., the 40-year-old worker took a tumble from an eight-story building and fell to his death.

It happened at 200 Giralda Avenue, where a witness said the man fell from a roof.

When Coral Gables Police Department and Coral Gables Fire arrived, the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

The cause of the fall is unknown at this time.

Traffic is being diverted from the area as the investigation continues.

