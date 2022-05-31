DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving widow is urging the public to help find the person that killed her husband in a hit-and-run over a year ago.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and Desiree Martinez held a news conference in Doral, Tuesday morning.

“Someone hit my husband and just left him to die,” said Martinez. “No one knows who did it. That person has a conscious. They have a conscious, and they have to sleep at night.”

The MDPD released video from the morning Cruz was hit and killed.

On May 30, 2021, 55-year-old Johnny Cruz was riding his scooter northbound, at around 5 a.m., in Northwest Miami-Dade when he approached the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 133rd Street and was struck by a blue Charger that was traveling east on 133rd Street.

The suspect ran a stop sign when they hit Cruz and did not stop or render any aid to him.

“Unfortunately, the tips and the leads were very few and far between. For this reason, we are here a year later, again trying to ask everyone for any information on this,” said an officer.

Martinez said Cruz recently purchased the scooter the morning he was killed.

“He went to go take a ride early in the morning, but he never came back,” she said. “I got a call, which I was in disbelief, I couldn’t believe that it was true, that it happened, but it did.”

Martinez and police are now hoping that someone comes forward with any information, leading to an arrest.

“I just want justice for Johnny,” she said. “I need justice for him. If anybody knows anything, please, please, somebody knows something.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

