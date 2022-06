SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went up in flames as a result of a deadly crash in Sweetwater.

Authorities closed off all westbound lanes due to the crash near Northwest 107th Avenue.

Video from a 7News viewer shows the vehicle engulfed in flames on the 836, at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire and what led to the crash is under investigation.

