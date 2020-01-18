Volunteers work on beautification of Miami Gardens school ahead of MLK Day

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 100 volunteers teamed up to give a Miami Gardens school a special renovation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to service.

The United Way of Miami-Dade organized the beautification project at the YWCA School near the intersection of South State Road 7 and Northwest 199th Street, Saturday.

“People coming together, it’s all about the power of the collective, right? It starts with a partnership between the YWCA and the United Way of Miami-Dade,” said Maria Alonso, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. “Ninety-five years strong, but the Y is celebrating its centennial this year.”

The crews built new furniture, updated decor and provided a fresh coat of paint.

“We just couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy than a day of service,” said Alonso.

The room that the volunteers revamped provides daily educational services to children, from newborns to age 5.

