A non-profit organization showcased the power of music in Miami.

Members of the group Vocal Youth Miami performed a flash mob on Sunday at the River Landing Shops.

Organizers said the performance aims to deliver an emotional message about mentorship, creativity, and belonging in a rapidly changing city.

“We are bringing students from across the city to perform joyfully some music that is reflective of Miami’s culture and just bring joy into a space,” said Jamie Sutta, executive founder of Vocal Youth Miami.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins showed up to enjoy the surprise song and dance.

“It’s so exciting to see young people out on the weekend being together to raise awareness about all of the things they do to make Miami a better place to live,” said Higgins.

The performance serves to raise awareness about funding cuts threatening local youth arts programs.