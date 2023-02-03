MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Katie Kapczynski, director of visitor experience at Vizcaya, said she hopes they can return the pictures.

“We want to connect them to these beautiful photos and find who this couple is,” she said.

Built in the early 20th century, Vizcaya is a waterfront estate home in Miami featuring dozens of rooms and 10 acres of gardens. It’s now a national historic landmark.

Kapczynski said someone recently discovered the pictures after developing a roll of film they found at the museum.

“We got an email, and we got a message through social media from somebody who said, ‘I came a year ago, and when I was there, I was using a film camera, and I happened to come across film on the ground, so I picked it up, I put it in my pocket and didn’t think anything of it,'” she said. “‘A year went by, I developed the film and found a little surprise: that it wasn’t my film.'”

Vizcaya officials said 36 photos were found on the roll of film. It’s unclear what the purpose of the shoot was.

“Well, we’re not sure if it’s a wedding shoot, an engagement shoot or just a regular photography shoot,” said Kapczynski. “They happen really frequently here at Vizcaya.”

Vizcaya posted a video on Instagram to help with the search.

“So, if you could please share this video or reach out to us if you happen to know the couple in this photo right here,” said a Vizcaya official in the Instagram post.

They’ve had no luck so far, but they’re hoping the couple can come forward, so they can return the pictures to their rightful owners.

“We haven’t had anyone reach out yet to say, ‘That’s me,’ or, ‘I know that couple,’ or, ‘I’m the photographer,'” said Kapczynski, “so we would love it if somebody reached out to us.”

If you’re the couple in these photos, or if you know who they are, you can send an email or direct message on social media to Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.