Video shows officers detaining 2 after North Miami hit-and-run, NW Miami-Dade crash; 1 hospitalized

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the tense moments when police officers apprehended two people who, officials said, were involved in a hit-and-run in North Miami that sent a man to the hospital, followed by another crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The footage captured Miami-Dade Police officers approaching a silver Lamborghini SUV with their guns drawn at the scene of a second crash along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 119th Street, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

The video showed officers pulling the driver and passenger from the luxury vehicle and handcuffing him. Officers are seen putting the passenger down on the ground and handcuffing him, and a man who appears to be the driver is seen walking to a police cruiser.

According to North Miami Police, the violent chain of events began when a fight broke out at Arena Grille and Lounge, located along the 1500 block of Northwest 119th Street.

Police said the altercation spilled out into the parking lot, and eventually, the driver of the Lamborghini got in his vehicle, struck the 33-year-old victim and took off.

The SUV was later involved in the second crash, ending up on the median.

Back at the scene of the hit-and-run, cameras captured the victim screaming in agony as first responders tried to put him into an ambulance. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

North Miami Police said they have not made any arrests in connection to the hit-and-run. MDPD officials have not specified whether or not they have arrested anyone.

North Miami Police are investigating the hit-and-run, and MDPD are in charge of investigating the second crash.

Detectives have not provided further details about the driver involved, as they continue their investigation.

