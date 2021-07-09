CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables homeowner said a man stole her package from her front porch, and it’s not the first time her neighborhood has been targeted.

Monica Hall said the thief took the package from outside her home along Alhambra Circle, Thursday afternoon.

The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera caught the subject, seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue T-shirt, blue jeans and what appears to be a bandanna covering his face, as he walked toward the residence and stood outside, then grabbed the package and walked away.

Hall said this is not the first time this community has been hit by a thief. On May 19, she said, her neighbors’ surveillance video captured a man taking a package from their porch as well.

“This is happening constantly in the neighborhood, but I filed a police report,” said Hall. “Coral Gables Police is very effective, and they are going to be on the lookout for this guy.”

Hall said the stolen package was a costume for her son.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.