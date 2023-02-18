SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner is hoping clear surveillance video will help police catch the two people who were recorded stealing a personal watercraft from his backyard.

The footage from Edgar Wolmers’ surveillance camera captured the subjects as they cut a lock open to reach the personal watercraft at his residence along the 16000 block of Southwest 152nd Avenue, early Thursday morning.

After they broke the lock, the duo pulled the watercraft out and took off.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Wolmers said he just wants the thieves caught.

“You work for these things, and some random guy is just gonna come and take it? So, you know, you get upset, you get disappointed,” he said. “It’s not about the JetSki anymore. I really don’t care about the JetSki. What I want to do is be able to find them.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.