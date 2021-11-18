NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out at a funeral home in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving one person dead and a man in custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting at Hall Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary, located at 1900 NW 54th St., just after 1:20 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a handcuffed man in the back of a police vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m., police confirmed the victim has succumbed to their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox