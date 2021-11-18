NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots rang out at a funeral home in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving one person dead and a man in custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting at Hall Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary, located at 1900 NW 54th St., just after 1:20 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a handcuffed man in the back of a police vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m., police confirmed the victim has succumbed to their injuries.

