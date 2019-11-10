Veterans to ride free on Brightline trains during Veterans Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light has partnered with Brightline to offer veterans free train rides during Veterans Day.

Veterans will be able to ride any route from the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations all day long, Monday.

In addition, officials said, guests will be able to fill out thank you cards at a designated FPL stations to be given to veterans during this holiday season.

Veterans may visit the Guest Services counter at any Brightline station and present a valid ID indicating their service to redeem their tickets.

For more information on this offer, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.