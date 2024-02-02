NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran is home from the hospital, weeks after she was pulled from a fiery wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade, and she is looking forward to being reunited with the service dog who was saved after running away following the crash.

After nearly two weeks at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sharmaynne Thomas feels like she can start healing.

“Did you see here? The stitches, on the top?” she said as she showed 7News her right leg in a cast.

Cameras on Thursday showed her waving goodbye to the hospital from her ambulance.

She said her recovery hasn’t been easy, as she’s had nightmares of the crash she was in, Jan. 19.

“The worst part of it was the night terrors. I woke up and I thought in the car, and it was burning, and I was trying to get the seat belt out when what I was fighting with was my IV,” said Thomas. “When the doctor said, she said, ‘You know, you held the brake down so hard. That’s what broke your foot.'”

Patrick Bord, who witnessed the crash, described the moment of impact.

“Just as I approached 32nd Street, I saw this semi go through a red light, just plow into the truck in front of me,” he said.

Bord helped pull Thomas out of her truck. Thomas’ service dog, Sharlay, was with her but ran off when the crash happened.

“All I wanted to do was walk my dog and train her at the park,” said Thomas.

Luckily for Thomas, another stranger found Sharlay and has been holding on to her ever since, as they patiently waited for Thomas to be released from the hospital.

“You’re going to go back home,” said the stranger as she kissed the dog.

Thomas said she’s very thankful for so many people who have helped her through this.

“There are good people in the world,” said Thomas. “I got a whole new family, including you. Because everybody has been fighting for me, everybody’s been holding me up. People have been calling me, all my veteran friends. “

The sweet reunion between Thomas and Sharlay is expected to happen soon, so both of them can heal together.

“I want us to be a family again,” said Thomas.

Thomas will be receiving a wheelchair to help her move around her home as she recovers.

