MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy showed some home team pride during Uruguay’s World Cup match against Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Silvia Nadal, who was born in Uruguay, was on a security shift at Miami Stadium for her home country’s match, Monday.

At one point, she was seen clapping and singing along with her fellow Uruguayan fans in the crowd.

Someone from the stands also gave her a national team pin, which she kissed and put on her uniform.

The interaction went viral after FIFA posted it on social media.

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