FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida organizations worked together to help families in need.

United Way Broward partnered up with Planet Harvest, Fresh Express and Chiquita to introduce the Fresh Communities Tour.

Volunteers distributed bunches of bananas and boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, chicken and other fixings to families in need.

Five-thousand food boxes will be distributed across Broward and Miami-Dade as part of the tour.

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