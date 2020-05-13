UM president unveils 4-step plan to resuming in-person classes in August

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami President Julio Frenk outlined a four-step plan to ensure in-person classes can resume at the school in August.

According to student-run newspaper The Miami Hurricane, Frenk said classes would only continue if it can be done so safely.

Frenk’s plan first calls for the capacity to test all students and staff members for COVID-19, which totals at around 35,000.

The next step is to develop a contact-tracing program with the school’s participation.

Third in Frenk’s plan is to promote social distancing within programs, classrooms and dining areas.

Lastly, students and staff will be encouraged to get a flu shot.

Frenk is confident the school can operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with these plans in place, The Miami Hurricane reported.

“We need to be 100 percent sure that we can do that safely,” Frenk told the paper.

