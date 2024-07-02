MIAMI (WSVN) - Two deadly shootings in a matter of hours claimed the lives of two and sent another to the hospital, leaving Miami detectives working on a possible crime connection.

The first shooting occurred Monday around 12:30 p.m.

According to Miami Police, 20-year-old Treyshawn Wright was shot and killed while driving a black SUV truck along Northwest 7th Avenue and 58th Street. A gun was left in the street and bullet holes pierced through the vehicle.

Then, around 6:47 p.m., along Northwest 2nd Avenue near 52nd Street, nearby officers heard gunfire just blocks away.

“We just heard a large amount of gunfire coming from Little Haiti,” radioed an officer.

Cops swarmed the block just outside of Buena Vista Park where they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“We have a gunshot victim to his head. We have another male that’s shot, right leg and looks like in his stomach area,” radioed another officer.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. One of the men later died as a result of his injuries.

Tuesday morning, investigators returned to search for clues and to determine if they were connected.

A local business in the area did capture the shooting along 2nd Avenue on surveillance video.

“We need to stop the violence. Anybody with any information we’re urging you to come forward. The smallest tip can help detectives close out a case and locate the dangerous suspect(s) responsible,” said Officer Kiara Delva, with the Miami Police Department.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

