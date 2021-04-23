Transport van catches fire at West Miami-Dade gas station; no injuries

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A transport van burst into flames at a gas station in West Miami-Dade.

Cellphone video captured the vehicle fully engulfed at the Chevron station off Northwest 36th Street in West Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

This bus caught fire at a Chevron gas station off NW 36th Street, but @MiamiDadeFire crews were on scene to quickly extinguish the blaze. The black smoke billowing from the bus forced cars to slow down on the Palmetto and neighboring roads. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Ysust3zcNW — Rey Llerena (@LlerenaRey) April 23, 2021

The heavy black smoke caused cars on the Palmetto Expressway and nearby roads to slow down.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were seen quickly putting out the flames.

No one was hurt.

