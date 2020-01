OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees at a South Florida business were forced out by flames.

A transformer caught fire on the roof of Eastern Shores Printing Company near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 128th Street in Opa-Locka Thursday morning.

Firefighters sprayed down the building and got the fire under control.

