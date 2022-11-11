SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., at Ultimate Auto Werks Inc at 12460 Southwest 128th Street, a male tow truck driver got into a dispute with a male driver.

At some point, the argument escalated, which led to the tow truck driver shooting the other driver.

The victim was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

It remains unknown what the argument was about.

The shooter is currently in police custody. It is unclear what charges could be filed.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.

