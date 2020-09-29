Tow truck caught on camera lifting car with Miami teen inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tow truck was caught on camera lifting a car with a 17-year-old girl inside.

Surveillance footage from the Ring camera showed the truck backing into the moving car and lifting it with the teen inside in a Miami neighborhood near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, at around 4:30 p.m., Friday.

The teen, who doesn’t want her name used, said she thought she saw a tow truck following as she was coming into the area to visit a friend, but then the truck came in front of her out of nowhere and started reversing into her.

“I was like, ‘What is happening?!’ I didn’t know. I was freaking out,” she said. “He starts reversing into me, and I start reversing because I’m like he’s going to crash into my car, and he lifts me up, gets it on the tow truck and lifts it up and everything, like something out of a movie.”

She said the man told her the car was on a repo list, and as she was up in the air, he told her to get out. That’s when she grabbed her phone.

“And he was like, ‘Who are you talking to?’ and I’m like, ‘The police,’” she said.

When police arrived, the tables would turn. According to the police report, the tow truck driver’s account of what happened didn’t match up with the video evidence.

“Thank God that video was recording because if not, he would have gotten away with it,” said the teen.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Moralles was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He ended up in cuffs, and his tow truck got towed away.

“What he did was wrong. He could have stalked me and waited for me to park somewhere and leave the car to take it, but the way that he came at me was wrong,” said the teen.

As for the repo issues, this family still has the car after they said the whole thing was a mix up on the part of the finance company.

