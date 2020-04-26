Thief steals restaurant jar with cash donated to help feed healthcare workers

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant owner has been left reeling after, she said, a thief stole a jar filled with cash donated by customers that was going to be used to help feed local healthcare workers.

Mei Yu, who owns Tropical Chinese in Southwest Miami-Dade, said the theft happened in broad daylight, Sunday afternoon.

Yu said the greedy grab unfolded in seconds.

“He jumped over the bush, and then he came and grabbed the jar and ran off,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the masked subject approaching the restaurant and quickly snatching the jar before running across the parking lot.

Yu said he got into a white getaway car.

“We saw it happen, but we can’t run after him because he was in the car,” said Yu. “He ran off with his friends in the car.”

Yu said the thief got away with nearly $1,000 in cash.

“I’m so angry, because this money is for the front line healthcare workers,” she said.

Hurt and heartbroken, Yu said this was more than just money, but her way of helping heroes battling the COVID-19 crisis.

The restaurant owner said she has been using customer donations to feed local healthcare workers. She has traveled to five South Florida hospitals, serving more than 2,000 meals.

“They go to work every single day, and they home to their families. They’re risking their families’ lives,” said Yu, “so my meals go to every single person that’s in the COVID unit.”

Now she’s forced to put her plans help on hold, but she hopes the clear surveillance video will help police track down the crook responsible.

“I hope this person is taking this money to help their family, to do something good and not using it frivolously,” said Yu.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

