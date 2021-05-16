Teen who went missing found dead on 79th Street Causeway in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a teenage girl was found dead on the 79th Street Causeway in Miami, one day after she had gone missing, officials said.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene near the Pelican Harbor Marina, at around 5:20 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said family members have identified the teen as 16-year-old Diana Gomez Sanchez.

Police said the teen was reported missing Saturday night after she had left her home in Miami’s Upper East Side area at around 6 a.m.

Detectives said Gomez Sanchez had gone out for a morning run, something that, according to her family, she did on a regular basis.

“Right now, there is reason to believe that there’s foul play. That’s pending an autopsy at the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department,” said Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar. “We’ll have a better sense of her cause and manner of death tomorrow.”

As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, police were still at the scene.

Loved ones urge the public to call police if they have any information.

If you have any information that could help police in this death investigation, call Miami Police at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

