Teacher body slams student while breaking up fight at South Dade Senior High School

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade school district is investigating a teacher who was caught on camera body-slamming a student in an effort to break up a fight at South Dade Senior High School.

According to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the incident occurred at the school, at 28401 SW 167th Ave., Tuesday. The 14-second video of the tough takedown, which is gaining views on social media, has sparked an investigation by the school district.

“He had to do what he had to do, but he also had to pay the consequences for it,” said Diego, a student at the school.

Cellphone videos taken from different angles show, what appears to be, two students beating up another student in a corner while surrounded by a crowd of more students watching and recording.

That’s when two adults forced their way into the crowd of students to break up the fight. Then, a teacher yanked one student away, picked him up and body-slammed him to the ground. He then extends his hand to help him up and hauls him away.

The students who watched the chaos said the teacher went too far.

“The fight was already broken up. He didn’t have to do that,” said Brian, a student at the school.

“It wasn’t the right thing to do because, like he said, the fight was already broken up. He didn’t have to use physical force or anything,” said another student.

The district has released a statement about the fight that reads, in part, “The safety of students and employees remains a top priority at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The District is conducting a thorough review of the actions taken by a school employee who attempted to separate an altercation involving several students. This individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation, and the students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”

