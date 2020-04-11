Taiwan donates 100K masks to Florida amid COVID-19 pandemic

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The government of Taiwan has made a generous gift to Florida to help the state combat the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami sent 100,000 medical masks in Taiwan’s name to the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s response center in Orlando.

On behalf of the Government of #Taiwan, TECO in Miami donated 100,000 medical masks to the State Florida. It reaffirms the sisterhood partnership between Taiwan and Florida during this difficult time. Taiwan stands with Florida!#Taiwancanhelp#TaiwanIsHelping #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/iZZWR4ZAFG — Taiwan in Miami (@MiamiTeco) April 10, 2020

State officials said they will distribute the masks to frontline first responders and healthcare workers who are in urgent need of the personal protective equipment.

