MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected fentanyl supplier and two others were arrested following a police chase that involved multiple crashes, authorities said.

Anthony Medina, 33, was identified as the main supplier of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. His arrest followed a seven-month investigation by the MDSO Narcotics Section, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami Beach police.

Detectives attempted to stop Medina’s vehicle near Northwest 72nd Street and First Avenue on Thursday night, but he drove off, leading to a pursuit.

Cellphone video posted on social media by Only in Dade captured a white SUV and a dark colored SUV racing down a downtown Miami street.

During the pursuit, Medina allegedly struck a K-9 unit, causing it to crash into a concrete wall.

The deputy inside was treated and released, while 9-year-old K-9 Roxy was taken to a 24-hour emergency vet and remains under veterinary care. She is expected to see a specialist on Friday.

Authorities said Medina crashed into another MDSO vehicle and a bystander car at Northeast Second Avenue and 17th Street, injuring a pedestrian and a civilian driver.

Paramedics transported both victims to hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

The pursuit ended on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 12th Avenue, where Medina and two passengers, identified as 35-year-old Julio Flores and 34-year-old Krystal Flores were taken into custody after a brief struggle, officials said.

A search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC products, a firearm, and $8,525 in cash, authorities said.

Detectives said Medina and Julio are both convicted felons.

Medina now faces serious charges, including fentanyl trafficking, fleeing and aggravated battery on an officer.

