MIAMI (WSVN) - A chaotic series of events ended with one person taken into custody along the Dolphin Expressway in Miami, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, their narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation when the subject struck one of the detectives’ vehicles and fled, at around 9:55 on Thursday.

Investigatorts said a pursuit ensued. It ended along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin State, near Northwest 12th Avenue.

During the course of the pursuit, deputies said, the subject struck three MDSO vehicles, including one from a K-9 unit, as well as one civilian vehicle.

The K-9 was injured and transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported, as detectives continue to investigate.

