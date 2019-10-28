Surveillance video shows fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

According to the victim’s family, Jonathan Frederick was trying to cross the road along Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue when a speeding car struck him, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

Video obtained from a surveillance video camera at a nearby gas station showed Frederick stumbling as he got on the road just moments before the collision.

7News spoke with a witness who heard the crash.

“I was standing on the side of the store,” said Phillip. “All I heard was a big crash. It sounded like a car hit a car. I never thought it was a person getting hit. I came around [and saw] a guy laying in the middle of the street, walked up, his head was split. There was blood, and I knew he was gone.”

Frederick was an artist who helped take care of an elderly relative, relatives said.

Police are searching for a silver 2011 through 2019 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

