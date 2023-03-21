HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into Lilla Beauty Salon in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by 7News showed a blue SUV slamming straight through the salon, hitting the workspace where an employee sat. Moments later, Hialeah first responders rushed to rescue the employee, Marielikes Barrera. She was not injured.

The woman behind the wheel was seen getting out of the vehicle with the help of first responders.

The salon, located at 4250 W 12th Avenue is now missing its entire front entrance.

The woman that was behind the wheel said she parked in front of the salon when she blacked out and didn’t know how this happened.

Witnesses within the Hialeah strip mall also shared a video they took moments after the crash with 7News. They said the driver was pulling into a space in front of the business when they lost control and plowed into the salon.

Barrera reflected on just how much worse this could’ve been.

She’s thankful because the daycare, preschool and elementary school directly next door to the salon is where three of her grandkids were when this occurred.

“The most worrying thing about this is that right next door we have a daycare where in that same room kids sleep, kids study,” said Barrera.

No one was injured according to the salon employees.

Lilla Beauty Salon was boarded up with wood, and it remains unknown if they will open for business Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.