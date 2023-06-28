MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a thief who gave new meaning to the term ‘Bottoms up’, he stole liquor bottles from the Vintage Liquors and Wine bar in Miami.

It’s about bottom-of-the-barrel behavior that happened on Monday.

Rosi Barrios walked through her family business explaining this incident to 7 News that occurred at her store.

“He was a man with a plan, he came in, went straight into the whiskey, aisle,” said Barrios.

He came for the good stuff at this high-end liquor store and as he walked into he started to talk on his cell phone to avoid any communication with the employees.

“Speaking kind of loud like he was in a deep conversation,” said Barrios.

He knew he wanted the expensive whiskey and he knew exactly which bottle he needed to steal.

“Knowing what he wanted,” said Barrios. “Grabbed the Macallan 15.”

But the subject had no intention to pay for it as he grabbed a boxed bottle of Macallan 15, priced at just under $200 bucks, and then walked it over to another shelf.

He grabbed another bottle and does the same thing and un-boxed the booze, stuffed the two bottles into his pants.

“No shame, leaves the empty boxes here as if he was gift wrapping, stuffed it in his pants, and walked out,” said Barrios.

Barrios walked through her family business and said that the employees noticed the empty Macallan boxes, checked their video, and realized they had been ripped off by a sticky-fingered liquor lifter.

“This is a high-end store so he knew exactly what he wanted. He wanted a high-end item,” said Barrios.

It’s a good thing that the suspect wasn’t into wine as the shop also has an impressive wine room with bottles priced as high as $90,000 plus grand.

Despite the business had many cameras and other security features, he took them down for a few hundred bucks in the product.



On Tuesday, Miami police traced his steps and checked the video of his criminal visit and now the hope is public can help this vintage liquor store to find the suspect.

“We work really hard to build what we have for someone just to come in so easily and take what we have and hopefully, we catch him soon,” said Barrios.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

