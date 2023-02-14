HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a bold-break in at a South Florida mall.

Captured on surveillance video, four burglars were inside the Macy’s at the Westland Mall in Hialeah.

One was seen on video trying to remove a safe.

Police said the crooks forced their way inside over the weekend.

More than $500,000 worth of jewelry, cologne, and perfume was stolen.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

