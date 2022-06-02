SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the town of Surfside said there is not enough evidence to back up claims made by a now former police officer against a one-time city leader and a fellow officer.

In an interview with 7News, former Surfside Police Officer Marianne Howard said the city’s former mayor, Charles Burkett, made uncomfortable comments toward her after she responded to a noise complaint he made on the beach on Oct. 17, 2021.

Howard also said her supervisor, Surfside Police Capt. Antonio Marciante, has been sexually harassing her since 2019.

“He gave me a hug and lingered, then his head moved down to my neck. That’s when he kissed me on the neck a couple of times,” said Howard. “I pulled away and went straight to my car and left.”

When asked how the alleged behavior made her feel, Howard replied, “Very uncomfortable, violated.”

Howard said she took her concerns to the new police chief, Rogelio Torres Jr., and weeks later, she was relieved of duty.

After looking into Howard’s claims, town officials issued a statement on Thursday. It reads in part, “The investigation concluded that the allegations were not substantiated.”

