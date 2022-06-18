SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunny Isles Beach bridge is back in service and fully operational nearly two hours after it became inoperable, leading to traffic delays.

As a result of Saturday’s afternoon closure, drivers were rerouted and diverted from the westbound lanes going toward North Miami Beach.

All westbound lanes near Northeast 163rd Street were closed to traffic as of 1:25 p.m., Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m., Sunny Isles Beach Police confirmed the bridge had reopened to traffic.

It remains unclear what caused the bridge to become inoperable.

