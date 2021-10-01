SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - School district officials said a student has been arrested after bringing a gun to a middle school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed on Friday that the firearm was brought to Lamar Louise Curry Middle School, early Thursday morning.

District officials said it all happened prior to the start of classes, and the student was apprehended and placed under arrest thanks to an anonymous tip.

The news left parents alarmed and in shock.

“That is horrifying. Very, very scary,” said parent Heather Allende.

“It’s scary that the intentions are still out there, I guess ’cause they’re just trying to copy what they hear and see or trying to prove a point, trying to be cool,” said parent Priscilla Delgado.

School officials said the student made it onto school grounds with the weapon but was stopped before he entered the building.

Allende said she’s grateful for whoever contacted the school anonymously.

“I would hope that any student that would ever hear about another student bringing a weapon to school would absolutely, 100% do the same thing,” she said.

Principal Jean-Rachelle Baril notified students and parents about the arrest in a recording sent by phone.

“This morning, prior to the beginning of school, it was brought to our attention that a student was in possession of a weapon. The incident was immediately reported to the authorities, and the student was taken into custody before entering the school,” she said in the recording.

School officials said the student will be disciplined according to their code of student conduct.

Parents said they’re relieved the situation ended the way it did.

“Very happy. I feel comfortable that the school took care of it,” said Allende.

According to the school system, there wasn’t a threat to the school or other students.

