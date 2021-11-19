MIAMI (WSVN) - Relentless downpours caused traffic backups and street flooding in parts of South Florida for the second day in a row.

Friday’s soggy weather brought as much as 2.3 inches of rain to Deerfield Beach, 2.05 inches at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, and 2.1 inches to North Miami and North Miami Beach.

Street flood advisories have been issued for throughout the day.

The rainfall died down in the early afternoon but began to pick back up at around 4 p.m.

Friday afternoon, a batch of rain was falling in the same area of downtown Miami and Wynwood that saw extensive flooding on Thursday, causing several vehicles to stall out once again along Biscayne Boulevard, near 17th Street.

“It sucks, it really sucks. I’m going home,” said a passer-by. “It’s my day off, and I wanted to do some shopping, and we were around the Design District, and honestly, we were going from store to store.”

“I had a car accident just because it has been raining so much,” said a driver.

The driver said the inclement conditions caused her car to be sideswiped as she was heading to work, leaving her vehicle scraped and scuffed up.

“It [happened] in a matter of seconds. I didn’t know what to do,” she said, “and in that moment, of course, I called 911.”

7News cameras captured some ponding along Midtown Boulevard, near Northeast 29th Street.

Cameras also showed pedestrians attempting to escape the copious rainfall near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer captured street flooding near Northeast Sixth Court in Miami.

Meanwhile, 7SkyForce HD captured dark clouds covering parts of the area.

However, compared to Thursday, this area was not nearly as wet as it was nearly 24 hours prior.

While some who spoke to 7News said the rain ruined their plans, others said it’s just another typical South Florida day.

“You just get used to it. You’ve got to know that it’s going to rain — maybe 10 minutes, maybe two hours — and then you’ve just got to move on,” said a passer-by.

Moderate rainfall is also affecting parts of Southeastern Broward County.

Moderate to heavy precipitation is expected to move across the Upper and Middle Keys late Friday afternoon and Friday evening.

