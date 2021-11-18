MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up and sent heavy downpours in parts of Miami-Dade County, leaving to heavy flooding and a traffic nightmare for drivers.

The rain caused significant flooding in the middle of Biscayne Boulevard in the Omni area, with several cars driving through or completely stalled out on the streets.

7News cameras captured drivers pushing their vehicles near the Checkers on Biscayne, near 17th Street.

A flash flood warning was issued for the area until 7:30 p.m.

