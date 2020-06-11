Staffers at NE Miami-Dade rehab facility hold moment of silence to protest racial injustice

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heathcare workers at a Northeast Miami-Dade facility made a statement about racial injustice by holding a moment of silence.

Staffers at the Sinai Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center in Northeast Miami-Dade gathered outside in solidarity, Thursday afternoon.

They bowed their heads for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd lay on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck.

“We have been fighting this battle from the beginning of time, and it’s time to bring about a change,” said protester Lillie Roberson, “and we can start right now by uniting together as one.”

The protest was part of a statewide campaign for healthcare workers against police brutality and racial injustice.

