Spring break crowds flock to Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach amid COVID concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first weekend of spring break 2021 has brought large crowds to South Florida beaches, along with concerns about possible spread of the coronavirus.

Back in the 1960s and 70s, Fort Lauderdale Beach was known as the place where the boys are. On Saturday, it looked like everyone else came down as well.

“Just enjoying the weather, getting away from the cold,” said a beachgoer.

Revelers riding in an SUV cheered and greeted 7News cameras as they drove near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Spring breakers usually bring stress on cities like Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, but this year adds COVID-19 worries to the mix.

Local leaders said they welcome visitors to their beaches, but stressed that they have to play by the rules.

“We understand there’s a lot angst to get out and enjoy our beautiful weather and our beautiful beach, but we’re just asking for cooperation from our college students that do decide to come to Fort Lauderdale,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Assistent Interim Cheif Frank Sousa.

No alcohol is allowed on the beach, and no Uber or Lyft drop-offs are permitted along A1A , which was packed Saturday afternoon. Electronic signs are in place to remind beachgoers to keep up their social distancing.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers are making their presence known.

In Miami Beach, city leaders are also hoping to keep things as calm as possible, with the beach open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and sidewalk cafes shutting down at midnight.

“I think we’re expecting a larger than typical spring break,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

There is also an increased police presence on South Beach.

Officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are urging revelers to party responsibly or risk arrest.

“I already had COVID, so I’m not worried about catching it,” said a Fort Lauderdale Beach reveler.

“COVID? I think I’ve had it, I think,” said another beachgoer. “Yep, still living.”

Business owners in both destinations echoed leaders’ calls for patrons to adhere to safety regulations.

Fort Lauderdale officials said they will not hesitate to shut down a business temporarily if it’s caught violating the rules.

