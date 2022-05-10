NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many South Floridians looked up at the sky in confusion as they saw an unidentified object, Tuesday.

The odd object was spotted from the Broward-Palm Beach line all the way south to Miami.

The object was a stratospheric balloon from space tourism startup company World View.

The company was doing some routine testing with the balloon with it’s flight under operational control from World View’s headquarters.

World View expects the the testing will last a few days.

World View is also using balloons to carry people in a capsule to the stratosphere, which is about 23 miles above Earth’s surface. Those flights are expected to launch from some of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The price for a seat on the capsule is $50,000.

The first flight is slated for 2023 and the first passenger flight is expected to take off in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.