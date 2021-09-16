(WSVN) - Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and one of the most somber commemorations of the year, started Wednesday at sunset.

The high holiday marks an end to the ‘Days of Awe’, a 10-day period beginning with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Yom Kippur means ‘Day of Atonement,’ where Jews focus on repentance and forgiveness.

The day is observed by fasting and prayer and lasts until Thursday at sundown.

