MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers at airports across the country are still dealing with flight disruptions from Friday’s nationwide ground stop, and in South Florida, the frustrations were far from over.

The ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration left thousands stranded and struggling to reach their destination, and as a new week began, that struggle continued.

7News cameras captured travelers standing in line and waiting around at Miami International Airport’s American Airlines terminal on a busy Monday morning, following a weekend filled with disruptions, cancellations and delays.

But there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. Some travelers told 7News that they are finally getting onto a flight, though maybe not through the route they’d expected.

“For today, this was the soonest, from Friday to today, that they were able to get us,” said traveler Cynthia Esteban.

Many said they’re just thankful that they’re finally on their way home, but the frustrations are far from over.

“First it was a straight flight to San Diego, and now we’re getting on three different planes to get home now,” said Lakie.

“We’re heading to California, originally San Francisco, and now we’re going to San Jose with a connecting flight,” said Esteban.

From long lines to rebooked flights to unexpected overnight stays, passengers have been scrambling to get to their destinations after the nationwide ground stop.

“Trying to get some stuff squared away with American, but we’re getting out of here to go get a hotel,” said a man.

And for some, finding a place to stay became another headache.

“Now we’re trying to find a hotel,” said Lakie. “Hotels, they jacked up the prices, and you know what else they did? They wanted you to extend your stay more than two days.”

It’s all part of the ground stop’s ripple effects. While some travelers are still dealing with the fallout, others said their experience has been much smoother.

“Our flight was not delayed. It was nice and smooth getting here, and it’s just been a smooth process,” said a woman at MIA’s baggage claim area.

FAA officials said the system is now stable, and flight operations are returning to normal.

But for passengers still catching up from the weekend, getting to their destinations has been anything but easy.

“I’m worried about my bag, but hopefully everything will be OK,” said Esteban.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a spokesperson for American Airlines said they are having their planes and their crews back in position, so they don’t anticipate any widespread cancellations or delays connected to the ground stop.

But it’s not just flights being impacted. Long lines and delays are also affecting car rental services.

Travelers who considered renting a vehicle after learning their flights were canceled encounter a flurry of frustrations. The chaos in the air led to people scrambling for other options on the ground, with chances of actually scoring a rental car pretty slim.

“Tired, aggravated, angry, disappointed, all of these things,” said Gregory Lempicis, a traveler at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

With thousands of flights canceled, it left travelers no other choice but to find driving options, but that became just as frustrating.

“Now we got to drive 17 hours to get home,” said Lempicis.

“I know right now I’m just waiting to take a bus, actually, because the car rentals, it’s impossible,” said a woman.

“This is the second line we waited at. We waited at a Dollar [Rent A Car] for about 45 minutes to an hour, and they don’t even have rental cars that people have already [reserved],” said another frustrated traveler..

After a long travel day from Peru, Lempicis arrived stateside to the travel nightmare.

“Then we got here, and we waited in line for two hours. We contacted American Airlines, and they told us, go rent a car,’ but there’s no real cars available here, so now we’re trying to drive back to Savannah,” he said.

And for those who were lucky enough to score a coveted car, it came with a hefty price tag.

“We spent a whole lot more money than we anticipated with that, but I guess that’s the cost. We just need to get home,” said another FLL traveler.

Travelers who spoke with 7News, some of whom were missing really special events because of these setbacks, hope Monday will be a better day for travel — on the air or on the ground.

Airlines advise travelers that the most important thing, no matter the airline, is to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

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